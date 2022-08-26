Two arrested in stolen Commodore

Two people have been charged after a pursuit on August 25, in a car allegedly stolen from Philip Place in Griffith.
A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested after police attempted to stop a maroon Holden Commodore along Little Road, just before 5pm yesterday. The vehicle failed to stop and police pursued the stolen vehicle.
Advertisement
The Commodore eventually ran out of petrol and travelled down a fire trail, however as officers entered the vehicle, the 31-year-old man accelerated. A senior constable was knocked to the ground, and the Commodore hit a tree a short distance way.
Police received minor injuries.
Police subsequently searched the vehicle and confiscated two modified batons, and a further check revealed the man's licence had been disqualified.
It's believed that the vehicle was stolen back in May from an address on Phillip Place.
The pair were promptly arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station, where the driver was charged with stealing the car, resisting a police officer and dangerous driving - as well as shoplifting.
His passenger was charged with being a passenger in a stolen vehicle.
He was denied bail and will appear in Griffith Local Court on September 7, while she was granted conditional bail and will appear in court on September 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.