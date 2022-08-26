The Area News
Subscriber

A man and woman were arrested in a stolen Holden Commodore after a pursuit

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 26 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two arrested in stolen Commodore

Two people have been charged after a pursuit on August 25, in a car allegedly stolen from Philip Place in Griffith.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.