Nurses and teachers both rallied outside the Griffith Regional Theatre to make their voices heard in the hour before the much-bandied Bush Summit officially began.
With Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet attending the summit, many are hoping to make their voices heard and get attention on crucial matters - with nurses and teachers keenest of all.
Local members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association and the Griffith Teacher's Association all came out to the front of the theatre- creating a veritable ocean of blue scrubs and red 'More than Thanks' shirts.
Major complaints from both groups were that education and healthcare don't feature in the summit's agenda - along with the lack of progress on previous issues raised.
"I feel like it's personal now, that they're just squeezing us out," said Jenna Woodland.
"We have people who are leaving school who are enticed to go other ways because of higher salaries ... We need to talk about workload, we need to talk about teacher's time, we need to talk about rural incentives."
Jenna Woodland confirmed that the Teacher's Federation had secured a few minutes of NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's time to discuss the state of teaching in regional NSW, but wasn't confident that they would be heard.
"I have no doubt it will fall on deaf ears, yet again."
On the nurses side of things, Griffith branch secretary of the NSWNMA Kristy Wilson said that while she was pleased with the nursing turnout, she was equally skeptical that anything would happen - but one state member had pledged support.
"I have no confidence in this government whatsoever. I'm very pleased to get commitment to ratios from Helen Dalton. That's on camera."
While there might have been a twinge of jealousy from the nurses - who did not manage to get time with Mr Perrottet - the two unions joined forces for a quick alliance, equally supportive of each other's importance and sympathetic to the lack of airtime in the Bush Summit agenda.
"The enemy of my enemy is my friend," joked nurse Stephanie Bell.
