When you think of experimental, digital art forms, Yanco might not be the first place you think of - but a collective of artists is planning to change that with the inFREQUENCY tour coming to town in September.
The inFREQUENCY tour is bringing together electronic musicians and artists from around the area and further beyond to perform and conduct workshops, showcasing the wide variety of different digital forms.
Workshops will include quick demos of video projection-mapping which must be seen to be believed, as well as the cutting-edge world of live-coding as art taught by local digital artist Bernard Gray.
Mr Gray has recently ran a four-week course of workshops at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery, bringing the world of live-coding to Griffith. He said it was a 'fantastic' experience, but has now been condensing the four-week program into just one hour.
"I recently ran a workshop for youth week ... we had two hours to go through that and they had a ball. I'm down to one hour now, so it's going to be tight - I'm just going to really break down the fundamentals and then expose where they can go for further knowledge."
Mr Gray partnered up with organiser and Leeton artist Jason Richardson, after talking for a few weeks when he originally started workshopping live-coding in Griffith.
Following the two workshops will be a performance featuring five talented artists, including Myst Mach, and electronic musician 'DJ Ruined My Wedding Day.'
While no plans have been made just yet, Mr Gray said he was keen to see further development of unique and creative art forms take off in regional NSW.
"It was a unique opportunity back in March but it's continuing to be a rare opportunity - particularly to get five artists in an area to come together ...
The inFREQUENCY tour is supported by Arts on Tour's Backroads Initiative and South East Arts through funding from Create NSW and the NSW Government.
Workshops will be held on September 24 at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club from 1pm to 3pm, with live performances later that night from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.
Tickets are available at www.infrequency.au.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
