The Area News
Subscriber

Cutting-edge digital art festival inFREQUENCY will be hitting Yanco in late September

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernard Gray will be running a workshop on live-coding, followed up by a performance at the inFREQUENCY event. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

When you think of experimental, digital art forms, Yanco might not be the first place you think of - but a collective of artists is planning to change that with the inFREQUENCY tour coming to town in September.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.