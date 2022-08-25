NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Griffith City Council leaders have convened and cut the ribbon at the opening of the city's new pump track.
The track, which began construction in March 2022, will now be home to the city's skateboarders and BMXers who can use its smooth asphalt surfaces and multiple transitions to practise their craft.
"This is an investment of $445,000 and it's well worth it," Mr Toole said.
"Not only is it a pump track, it's got a barbeque area, shelter and seating. It's a hub and it's where the community can come together."
Mr Toole wasn't all talk though. The deputy premier even took the time to mount a scooter and whizz around the new circuit, despite nearly tripping at one stage.
"I was more of a BMX kid," he later clarified.
The track is located on Olympic Street, between the Skate Park and the new Griffith Community Centre.
Council announced construction plans earlier this year following consultation sessions and funding from the Stronger Country Communities Fund.
The track was designed by Australian mountain bike company, World Trail.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
