The Area News
Subscriber

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole has cut the ribbon and shredded the gnar at the open of Griffith's new pump track

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
August 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PUMPED: NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Griffith Mayor Doug Curran unveil a new plaque at the pump track opening. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Griffith City Council leaders have convened and cut the ribbon at the opening of the city's new pump track.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.