'Actual danger to members of the public': driver five times over legal limit

A man convicted of driving with more than five times the legal limit of alcohol was sentenced to jail for 12 months in Griffith Local Court.
Machol Akech had pled guilty to the charge of high-range drink driving.
On August 24, Akech's legal representative Chelsea Connell told the court that he was originally from Uganda and is supporting his family of nine children by working in Griffith.
Ms Connell said it was common for people with English as a second language not to fully understand the implications of driving after drinking.
Documents tendered to the court stated Akech was driving east on Banna Avenue around 9.17pm on May 31 this year.
Police saw Akech driving a Toyota Camry with no lights on.
Akech then turned right onto a roundabout and into Crossing Street from the left lane, and as he continued driving struggled to maintain a consistent speed and lane position.
Officers stopped him in Yambil Street for a roadside breath test which was positive, and a second test at Griffith police station returned a reading of 0.261.
The court heard Akech had drank six VB bottles before getting behind the wheel.
"Driving in darkness without headlights, turning right from the left-hand lane ... there is actual danger to members of the public," Magistrate Trevor Khan said.
"It's not an implied or esoteric risk."
Ms Connell conceded the threshold for a jail sentence had been crossed with the high blood-alcohol reading and the manner of driving which brought Akech to the attention of police.
She said Akech wanted to be a productive member of the community so that he could support his family in Uganda and a full-time jail sentence would leave his family without support.
"It would be better for his rehabilitation if he could serve it in the community," she said.
Magistrate Trevor Khan sentenced Akech to a 12 month prison sentence which will be served in the community through an intensive corrections order.
He disqualified Akech from driving for 18 months from May 31 to November 30, 2023 and ordered Akech complete 75 hours community service.
