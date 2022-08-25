It was quite a scene at the Women's Land Army park in Hanwood as representatives from all levels of government and the community gathered to celebrate the WLA's 80th anniversary.
City councillors, state member for Murray Helen Dalton, Commonwealth member for Farrer Sussan Ley, NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole and family members all came out to the park to plant some trees in honour of the Women's Land Army who took up labour roles during World War II.
Unfortunately, some of the surviving Women's Land Army members were unable to make it to the park today however Kathleen Savage turned out to speak on her own experience during the war.
Ms Savage enlisted at the age of 17, despite the technical enlistment age being set at 18. She was relocated from Cronulla to Bathurst, before finishing up her time in Goolagong.
"They sent me to Bathurst first to pick asparagus, I was there for three weeks and then we went to Goolagong," she said.
She remained in the WLA for two and a half years, and said she would have signed up for more if they'd asked.
"Some girls were bad and were sent back to Sydney. Not me ... I enjoyed every moment of it."
While Ms Savage was certainly the star of the occasion, politicians at all levels spoke about the importance of the women's land army and thanked Ms Savage for her dedicated work during World War II - while the war was fought overseas, the ladies of the WLA kept Australia running.
Some of the other members were represented at the park by family members, including June Gulloni whose daughter Pamela came out in her place.
"She wishes she could be here," the younger Gulloni said.
"She talks about the land army non-stop, she absolutely loved it. All her memories were with the land army."
Ms Savage was there when the park was opened, and said that it was nice to have it around - even nicer now that it will be decorated with a few more trees.
Ms Savage had some final advice to share with the group gathered, valuable insight from her time in the WLA.
"I was 17 then, and I'm pushing 97 now so it just goes to show that hard work never killed anyone."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
