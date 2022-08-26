The Ferragosto Festival Dinner Dance
The best in Italian entertainment will take centre stage at Yoogali Club on Friday evening. Attendees will be treated to great Italian food and performances, including singer and musician Tony Pantano, and comedic performer Piero Viavattene (aka Pippo Siciliano). Comedian James Liotta will be the MC for the evening. The event will take place from 5:30pm to 11:30pm and will include a four course dinner. Tickets are available at www.pristineproductions.com.au/billyjoel
Advertisement
Markets open on Banna
Banna Avenue will be buzzing on Saturday morning as several Griffith businesses set up shop along the strip for a morning of Italian market delights. La Piccola Grosseria will also have their doors wide open on both Saturday and Sunday for visitors to taste authentic imported Italian foodstuffs.
Festival makes its long-awaited comeback
Yellow Tail Park will be a sea of red, white and green on Saturday as the Griffith Italian Festival finally makes its much anticipated return, following two years of pandemic interruptions. The festival will be buzzing with stalls, markets, cooking demonstrations and wine tasting. There will also be plenty of live entertainment including a flashback to 80s Italian disco with Made in Italy, captivating tenor vocals and guitar playing from Lorenzo Iannotti, and traditional Italian folk classics from Siesta Cartel. The festival will take place Saturday August 27 from 12pm to 6pm at Yellow Tail Park in Yoogali. Tickets are available at griffithitalianfestival.com
Griffith's Festa Della Salsicce returns
Riverina residents and visitors from far away will convene on Sunday for a day of food, wine and music to celebrate the end of salami making season. Winners of the 2022 Casella Family Brands and Leo Franco Motors home made salami competition will also be announced, as attendees enjoy a lunch provided by Yoogali Kitchen. Joe Staltare's band will also soundtrack the afternoon with traditional Italian folk music. While tickets are sold out, visitors can attend the Yoogali Club on Saturday morning to witness salami competition judges taste and deliberate over the entrants.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.