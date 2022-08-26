Yellow Tail Park will be a sea of red, white and green on Saturday as the Griffith Italian Festival finally makes its much anticipated return, following two years of pandemic interruptions. The festival will be buzzing with stalls, markets, cooking demonstrations and wine tasting. There will also be plenty of live entertainment including a flashback to 80s Italian disco with Made in Italy, captivating tenor vocals and guitar playing from Lorenzo Iannotti, and traditional Italian folk classics from Siesta Cartel. The festival will take place Saturday August 27 from 12pm to 6pm at Yellow Tail Park in Yoogali. Tickets are available at griffithitalianfestival.com