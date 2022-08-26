Give us back our public schools, Mr Perrottet.
The people of Griffith are to be honoured by a visit by the Premier of NSW and the Prime Minister on Friday.
The Premier might bring with him an announcement that the NSW Government is going the disastrous decision to merge our much valued and historic public high schools.
I have a question for Mr Perrottet, "If your kids went to a high school where research (paid for by us taxpayers) showed that only two areas of NAPLAN last year showed improvement (from below average to "at or above average"), how would you feel and what would you do?
The people of Griffith didn't ask for this merger, the model forced on us by the then education minister Adrian Piccoli was never mentioned during the early so-called "evaluation", and the University of NSW's final report on the merger said the model was a failure in Griffith.
I, for one will be trying to get the "give us back our schools" message to the Premier. A suggestion to those Griffith public education supporters, especially community members opposed to the merger.
On Friday fly your footy club's flag from your fence or your car, or wave it at the Premier as he arrives at the airport or whisks past in his car on his way to the ticket-only event at the theatre.
It is great the postponed Bush Summit is to be held in Griffith. I'm just disappointed that an original theme of staff shortages was not on the agenda. Whist this potential theme was raised two years ago the problem is now worse.
Businesses cannot grow to their full potential without adequate staff. Local teachers have appeared in many articles in the past months talking about how the staffing shortages are crippling opportunities for students. Surely this topic is worth investigating as an issue in rural areas.
I read with interest that a business case has been completed for the Hughenden Irrigation Project, in the Flinders region of north-west Queensland.
It suggests the proposed scheme will generate $776.6 million in benefits and over 1900 agricultural jobs and will "transform Hughenden and the Flinders Shire communities into a diverse, future-proofed and resilient agricultural and economic powerhouse".
I come with a warning to all those who think this may be an agricultural and economic panacea for that region.
More than seven decades past, there were likewise grand plans for agricultural and economic prosperity across south-western NSW with the construction of the Snowy Hydro project, Hume Dam and a magnificent irrigation scheme that would drought-proof and revitalise this land for national benefit.
Then we had the Millennium Drought, which presented our South Australian neighbours with a unique opportunity to seek increased volumes of this stored water, primarily for their domestic and recreational use. Of course, suggesting the water would be for such uses would not pass the 'pub test', so instead they promoted the need for 'environmental flows'.
Now, instead of using water to grow the food and fibre that we all need, we provide water in abundance to keep South Australia's lower lakes at a prime level for recreation activities, we make it available for SA's expanding canal-frontage housing, we keep the lawns across Adelaide and other parts of SA in lovely green condition and we pour what's left out to sea.
The communities which have relied on agricultural prosperity since the irrigation scheme was established become the collateral damage, but who cares?
