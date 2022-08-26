The Area News
Have Your Say

Warning for Queenslanders, disappointment over Bush Summit agenda

August 26 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY AND WAITING: Beelbangera's Kevin Farrell is preparing to send a message to the state's premier on Friday. PHOTO: Contributed

DE-MERGE GRIFFITH'S SCHOOLS

Give us back our public schools, Mr Perrottet.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.