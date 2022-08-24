Yoogali SC's quest to qualify for their first under 23s finals can be all but locked away this weekend.
Sunday will see Yoogali SC hosting seventh-placed Weston Molonglo at Solar Mad Stadium.
The Griffith-based side is currently fourth, five points ahead of Queanbeyan City, and if Yoogali can pick up the three points on the weekend, they could cement their spot inside the top four if the Queanbeyan side falls to the bottom of the table Canberra White Eagles.
Yoogali SC found their scoring form last weekend and will be hoping to continue that this weekend.
Their speed has been their key to success, with Mohammad Jawad, Mason Donadel and Will Piva all showing last weekend that if they are allowed to get in behind the opposition defence, they will be dangerous.
Goal scoring against Weston Molonglo hasn't proved to be too much of an issue, with Yoogali scoring six goals across the two games earlier this year.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
