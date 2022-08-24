Linking Communities Network has secured approval for a new youth-focused temporary home on Kookora Street, but with a few expensive conditions.
Representatives from LCN visited council's meeting on August 23 to make a case to remove some conditions from the approval on the basis that they were financially unfeasible for the not-for-profit organisation.
Advertisement
Linking Communities Network is Griffith's primary social housing organisation, acting as both a women's refuge and youth refuge.
Conditions of consent given to LCN for the development were to widen the road, construct a shared footpath and to construct a kerb and gutter.
Council was given three options - to continue enforcing the conditions, to remove the conditions entirely or to give LCN a five-year timeframe to comply with the requests so that they could start development now instead of waiting for lengthy construction and then finding themselves without the money for the actual building.
Kirrilly Salvestro, deputy CEO of LCN, spoke and described the cost of the conditions as 'inhibitive.'
"We are always at capacity ... it leads to a bottleneck of people we can't find accommodation for," she said.
All councillors were in agreement that anything that could reasonably be done to make the development easier for LCN was worthwhile considering the current state of housing, however disagreements rose when deciding what that would be.
READ MORE
Councillor Glen Andreazza moved to offer the charity a five-year window to complete the developments, with the exception of widening the road - these conditions instead would be removed entirely.
Following that was a lengthy debate on whether council should ultimately go through with the conditions, with councillors Anne Napoli, Christine Stead and Dino Zappacosta against the measure and pushing to withdraw the conditions entirely for a worthy cause.
Councillor Andreazza said that withdrawing the conditions would 'set a precedent' for other applications, and that five years would give them time to think on alternate solutions to raise money for the cost.
Despite some compelling debate, council ultimately voted to remove only the conditions relating to widening the road and give LCN five years to construct a gutter and footpath outside the building.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.