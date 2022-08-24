It will be an action-packed weekend at Hanwood Oval as Hanwood play its final home games of the season.
Starting on Saturday with the third graders taking on Henwood Park, it will be a full card of action across the weekend.
On Sunday morning, the women's second and first grade will take on South Wagga before the second and first-grade men's side take centre stage on Sunday afternoon against Henwood Park.
Coach Jason Bertacco hoped this weekend would provide a good send-off for supporters before they spend the rest of the season on the road.
"It's a full card at home with women's and all three men's games, so everyone is pretty excited, and we are hoping to get as many down there as possible," he said.
"The boys want to put on a good performance across the board."
This weekend's opposition, Henwood Park, is coming into the weekend with three losses in the past four games, and Bertacco wasn't too sure what they were going to come up against.
"They have been very hot and cold for the entire year, so you are never sure what you are going to get," he said.
"When we played against them last time, they played a very counter-attacking style. We will just be concentrating on ourselves and see what they put out there, and if we need to adjust, we will."
Injuries continue to be an issue for the Hanwood side, with Jordan Bellato unlucky to take to the field this weekend after injuring his ankle last weekend in Young.
"He is feeling ok, but he isn't going to train this week because he has rolled an ankle that he has had problems with in the past," he said.
"We will be taking every precaution with him and see how he is on the weekend, and if he has to sit out, we will take that precaution because he was playing really well before he got hurt."
Missing players have been a continuing narrative at Hanwood this season, and the Hanwood coach was full of praise for the way that the side has dealt with the adversity.
"They all have their own goals and set the standard as a group," he said.
"We have had a lot of things thrown at us during the year with unavailability and injuries, so the way the group has stuck together it is really good for the club.
"We are really proud of what they are doing, they work hard, and they set their own standards, which makes life a lot easier as coaches."
The first-grade men's side is now the only team at the club that is yet to taste defeat this season after the women's first-grade side fell to a 3-0 defeat.
Hanwood's first-grade side will kick off at around 3.20pm on Sunday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
