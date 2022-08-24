The Black and Whites will hope to make a strong start to their finals campaign when they head to Leeton on Sunday.
They will head over to take on Leeton Greens on Sunday, hoping to secure a shot of being the first team into the grand final with a clash with DPC Roosters awaiting the winner of the qualifying final this weekend.
Advertisement
Having had a strong night on the training paddock on Tuesday night, coach Andrew Lavaka knows his side will be in the right mindset to take on what will be a difficult challenge.
While the Black and Whites don't have the best track record against the Greens in Leeton in the past two seasons, Lavaka said it wouldn't be a focus of the side.
"Finals footy is a whole different ball game," he said.
"They have the advantage of a home game for them, but I don't think we will be worrying too much about our record against them at home during the regular season."
RELATED
For both sides, it is a chance to do something they couldn't last season, and that is taking part in a finals series.
"I think it is a great opportunity for our fives teams who have made it into finals," he said.
"We will actually get to play some finals footy this year, having missed out last year due to COVID, but it is really exciting times ahead for all five of our grades. This is what you play rugby league for."
Three of the five Black and Whites teams that qualified for finals secured the first weeks off with minor premierships, with the reserve graders playing an elimination game against TLU Sharks on Saturday along with the first graders playing on Sunday.
The camaraderie at the club has been something that has really stood out for Lavaka this season.
"I have some great leaders who have been able to step up and help the younger boys coming through in the group. It has been exciting to see them play together as a team," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.