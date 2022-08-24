The Griffith Blacks will be hoping to achieve a 'Black-out' on Saturday with the two men's lower grades and women's X all in action.
The third graders were able to stave off elimination, much like their first-grade counterparts, last weekend after a nail-biting 11-10 win over Ag College and will now move their sights to a clash with CSU Reddies as they look to be the first Griffith side into the grand final.
Reddies have the record against the Blacks with two wins in the regular season.
Second grade will be out to put last weekend behind them after they fell to a 37-0 defeat at the hands of Wagga City.
The ledger is evenly split at a win apiece, but it has been the visiting side that has taken the win on both occasions, a record the Blacks will be looking to change.
The women's side will be looking to bounce back from a 25-7 defeat last time out against CSU Reddies in their qualifying final.
It means the Blacks will look to secure a shot at redemption when they take on Waratahs in the curtain raiser to the first grade clash.
