The Griffith Blacks will be looking to turn Exies Oval into their 16th man on the weekend when they take to the field for the SIRU preliminary final.
It is the second 'grand final' for the Blacks in first grade as they look to make an appearance in the first week of September.
It will be no easy task for the Blacks as they play host to a Wagga Waratahs team who will want to secure a shot at redemption in the grand final where Wagga City awaits.
This is why Blacks coach Chris McGregor has called on as much support to get down to Exies Oval on Saturday afternoon.
"It would be fantastic to have a good crowd there, and I think we will get some good support behind us," he said.
"We normally get a good crowd there, especially when we are playing Tahs.
"We still have to turn up and be ready to go, but it is nice to be playing at home. If we haven't prepared right and haven't got the right attitude on the day, it means nothing if we don't get the result."
The two meetings between the sides have split at a win apiece, but the Blacks were able to show their strength at home when they came away with a 23-7 victory.
McGregor knows Waratahs will come out wanting to right the wrongs of last weekend.
"They are going to lift after their performance on the weekend, and we know that," he said.
"They are a good side, and they had an off day last week, so we are expecting it to be nice and close.
"We are going to have to defend well across the whole park, they have strike weapons everywhere."
One of the determining factors last time out against Waratahs was the strength of the scrum, and the Blacks coach wants to see a repeat performance this weekend.
"I think if our forwards can get on top nice and early and dominate the scrum and get our set pieces working around the lineouts a bit better than they were last week," he said.
"I think that will give us the best chance of giving it to them."
It will be a full card of action for the Blacks at home on Saturday, with first grade rounding out the day with kick-off at around 3.15pm.
