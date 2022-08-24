The Area News

NSW SES has warned of moderate flooding in Hay and Carrathool this week and next with a 7.8 metre peak

Updated August 24 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:00am
FLOOD ALERT: SES is alerting Hay and Carrathool residents of moderate flooding from the Murrumbidgee River in coming days. PHOTO: File

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has warned of minor flooding along the Murrumbidgee River this week, with Hay expected to receive slightly higher flood levels.

