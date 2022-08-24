The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has warned of minor flooding along the Murrumbidgee River this week, with Hay expected to receive slightly higher flood levels.
Moderate flooding is expected at Hay during the weekend with the flood peak likely to arrive early next week.
The Murrumbidgee peaked at Darlington Point on Monday at 2pm, reaching a height of 6.51 metres.
Minor flooding is currently occurring at both Hay and Carrathool, with the latter also expected to see moderate flooding early next week.
"The Murrumbidgee River at Carrathool is likely to exceed the minor flood level (seven metres) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday," an SES spokesperson said.
"The river level may peak near 7.30 metres early next week,with moderate flooding.
"The Murrumbidgee River at Hay Town gauge may reach the moderate flood level (7.50 metres) over the weekend and may peak near 7.80 metres early next week, with moderate flooding."
The SES warns Orson St and Bushy Bend in Hay may be impacted by floodwater.
WaterNSW is still conducting flood operations at Burrinjuck Dam, with release strategies still in the planning stage.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
