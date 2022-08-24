The Griffith Swans will have two of their football teams taking to the field this weekend for the start of the Riverina League finals series.
The reserve grade side did exactly what they needed to do last weekend, knowing that a win against Narrandera was needed to leapfrog GGGM Lions, who had the bye.
An 11-point win secured the Swans a spot in the top five and set up a date in the elimination final at Robertson Oval on Sunday.
In an attempt to keep their season alive, the Griffith side will be taking on Mangoplah CUE and the sides have been evenly matched this season with one win each, both on their respected home grounds.
The reserve grade elimination final will get underway at 12.10pm on Sunday.
The under 17.5s will have two bites at the cherry if they need it, as they also take on Mangoplah on Saturday at Narrandera Sportsground.
The Swans do have form against the Goannas, having taken out both of the regular season match-ups.
The 17.5s game will get underway at 10am.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
