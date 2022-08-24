It's finally time for finals football to get underway in the Group 20 competition.
In the first clash of the weekend in first grade it will see Waratahs head to Ron Crowe Oval to take on West Wyalong in the elimination final on Saturday.
It is a replay of the game at the same stage last year which turned out to be the only final played before the competition was paused and eventually cancelled due to the 2021 NSW lockdown.
This fixture is one that has favoured the team that has been on the road with the Waratahs picking up a convincing 30-point win at Ron Crowe Oval before the two sides played out a classic at Exies Oval with the Mallee Men coming away with a two-point win.
Both sides have strength in the middle but with the Waratahs looking to maintain their strong record of making it to the grand final, having qualified for five of the last six grand finals, they have the experience of getting results when needed in the finals series.
The clash at Ron Crowe Oval will kick off at around 2.35pm on Saturday.
