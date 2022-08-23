The next crop of Griffith footballers will look to make an impression at the FFA National Youth Championships as they look to follow in the footsteps of Jordan Jasnos and Pearson Kasawaya.
Eleven Griffith Footballers will make the trip to Coffs Harbour with Philippa Delgado, Gisella Pangallo & Natasha Stradiotto in the under 14's girls' team, while Nicholas Codemo, Isaiah Dal Broi, Christian Dall'Est, Kobe Ellis, Isaiah Emery, Jack Johns and William Lancaster in the under 14's boy's team and Ali Ali Zada in the under 15's boys' team.
The players have been playing at the top level for most of the season as part of the Griffith FC set-up, which sees them playing in the National Premier League and GDFA Academy Program. All these players have additionally been participating in the Talent Support Program coordinated by Football Australia to identify young talented footballers.
Jamie Monteith and Daniel Febo from the Griffith Football District Association & Griffith Football Club have praised the efforts of these young individuals.
"It's a fantastic achievement for these players to have their hard work and abilities recognised," they said.
"We are extremely proud to have 11 players represent NSW Country from Griffith, to have so many selected showcases the talent of players we have in our area.
"Well done to all, we are looking forward to watching you continually grow and develop."
The girls and boys within their teams have been put through a number of training camps and are now in their final stages of preparation before the competition kicks off in September.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
