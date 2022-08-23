The Area News
Subscriber

Eleven Griffith footballers will travel to Coffs Harbour for FFA National Youth Championship

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 24 2022 - 12:21am, first published August 23 2022 - 11:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The next crop of Griffith footballers will look to make an impression at the FFA National Youth Championships as they look to follow in the footsteps of Jordan Jasnos and Pearson Kasawaya.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.