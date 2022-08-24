The Country Universities Centre in Griffith has shown a stunning rate of enrolment, with a skyrocketing increase of 34 per cent in university students compared to a regional average of just over five per cent.
Even by Country University Centre's standards, the Western Riverina campus is ten per cent up on the CUC average.
Advertisement
Centre Manager Shiron Kirkman said that she attributed the success to the 'in-person' approach and a proactive take on recruitment.
"For students who are online and studying remotely, we offer that face-to-face contact - the support where you can sit down and have a cup of tea right through to the more intricate academic support," Ms Kirkman said.
"During the census time, it was in the middle of COVID so a lot students had to come back to the region and study online so we were very proactive in reaching out to them."
She followed by noting the importance of positive word-of-mouth, especially in regional communities.
READ MORE
With 140 students now registered at the centre for semester two, it's clear that word of mouth has been glowing and that's confirmed by the CUC's own surveys.
"It's been extremely busy ... We do regular student surveys and 88 per cent of students have said they're extremely satisfied - I think as well, we're very fluid in how we operate so everything we do stops when a student is in need."
"When they give us feedback in terms of what they require, we will make changes to make that happen."
CEO of the Country Universities Centre Duncan Taylor congratulated Centre Manager Shiron Kirkman and the other CUC Western Riverina staff for their success.
"I welcome this outstanding first Census result since the establishment of the Centre," said Mr Taylor.
"I am absolutely thrilled with the overall growth amongst CUC campuses, but the Western Riverina results top it out."
Ms Kirkman said that going forward, they were still keen to see enrolment numbers rise and keep up the momentum.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.