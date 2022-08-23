The Surfer competition is now done and dusted. Chris Barbagallo with a total of 254 points reclaimed the long course trophy having last secured it in 2016.
In 2016 his best time was 27m29s compared to 27m44s this time round, however his average time has improved from 32m06s to 31m43s. Adrian Baird on 235 points was runner up.
The short course trophy was never in doubt with Thomas Callcut having secured the trophy a couple of weeks ago.
Race 9 of the Surfer competition had 20 minutes added to the handicap of all the short course runners so that everyone roughly finished together and all Feral's could enjoy refreshments and a sausage sizzle together.
This meant that for the first time Nate Mingay was the final Feral to hit the track, another first for Mingay was embracing mother earth during the run.
Congratulations to Michael Colaciuri on reaching his 1,000km milestone. It has taken a little over 5 years to clock that one up. His timing was perfect, the very day refreshments, fire drum and sausage sizzle were available Jim Salvestro chose his 2022 return to the Hill. He may have thought it was a welcome back Jim party.
In the short course Gavin Callcut was first home followed by Connor Moore and Shanna Kissell then 24 more.
Ashley Pianca stood on top of the long course podium with Michael Johns and Peter Stockwell either side of her then a further 39 runners.
Next week is the Lakesview Classic. The 12km long course begins at Myall Park and finishes at Nericon village and the short course starts and finishes at Nericon village.
Another group of Feral's will miss the event as they will be doing the 50km OXFAM walk.
Feedback from many was that the delayed short course starting time and sausage sizzle worked well. Thank you to BBQ operators Bob Barker and Anthony Salmon and table service matre d's Carmel Bodger, Wendy Minato and Margaret O'Grady.
Finally thank you Jeremy Woodhouse for organising yet another fire drum and refreshments, (6 in the last 11 weeks), and David Heffer who put the fire drum away on Sunday morning.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. If you enjoy social activities and keeping fit through running, then the Feral's may suit you. New members are always welcome.
