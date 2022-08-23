The Area News

Chris Barbagallo and Thomas Callcut take Griffith Feral Joggers Surfer competition trophies

By Ron Anson
Updated August 23 2022 - 5:01am, first published 4:55am
The Surfer competition is now done and dusted. Chris Barbagallo with a total of 254 points reclaimed the long course trophy having last secured it in 2016.

