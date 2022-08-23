The Area News
Watch
Subscriber

Griffith Swans boast four grades in the RFL Netball League finals series

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 23 2022 - 6:33am, first published 3:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans will be well represented on the netball courts when the RFNL finals get underway on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.