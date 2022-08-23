The Griffith Swans will be well represented on the netball courts when the RFNL finals get underway on Saturday.
The Swans will have four of the five grades take to the court at either Robertson Oval or Narrandera Sportsground, with the under 17s only missing out on percentage.
The A graders were able to secure their second chance in the finals series after coming away with a convincing victory over Narrandera.
It was an evenly matched first quarter, with the Swans taking a 13-10 lead into the first break, they were able to break clear and come away with a 62-31 victory.
This weekend the A graders will have their work cut out for them when they take on the Wagga Tigers in Narrandera on Saturday.
The Tigers have two wins against the Swans already this season, the second of which was a tight tussle at Exies Oval.
A reserve was able to secure third place heading into finals after they dominated on court to take a 64-9 victory over Narrandera.
A clash with Mangoplah is what awaits the Swans, and much like A graders, they will need to overturn their regular season record against the Goannas.
Despite picking up the win on the weekend, the B graders fell one point short of reaching the top five after the Tigers defeated Leeton.
It was another pretty convincing performance from the Swans as they were able to see off the challenge from Narrandera with a 58-16 victory and now ready themselves for a do-or-die clash with GGGM Lions at Robertson Oval on Sunday.
The Swans have a good record against the Lions in the regular season with two wins from as many games and will be looking to replicate that and keep their season alive.
The C graders were able to get the job done against Narrandera with a 44-point victory over the Eagles, which saw them leapfrog GGGM into fifth spot, after the Lions had the bye.
It has set up a do-or-die local derby with old enemies Leeton-Whitton set to be the opposition at Robertson Oval.
It has been a mixed season for the C graders against the Crows, with both sides taking a win on their respective home courts in two evenly matched games.
Unfortunately, the under 17s needed to take the points against Narrandera if they were to leapfrog GGGM into fifth, but it was the fourth-placed Eagles who came away with a 38-33 victory and seeing the Swans miss out.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
