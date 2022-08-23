Due to conflicting schedules, there has been a forced ground change for the Group 20 finals series.
Waratahs Tigers secured fourth spot with a win on the weekend over TLU Sharks which should have secured their right to host the first elimination final on Saturday.
However, with the Griffith Blacks set to host the Southern Inland Rugby Union preliminary final on Saturday, it meant the Waratahs would be unable to host the first round of finals.
It isn't the first time the Waratahs have had to move finals due to double bookings at Exies Oval, as they were forced to move the elimination final last season to Wade Park after it clashed with the final regular season game for the Griffith Swans.
The decision was made on Sunday night to move this Saturday's final to West Wyalong, which effectively gives the fifth-placed team the home ground advantage in the first elimination game.
The change means the Waratahs will host the minor semi-final on September 3.
