The Black and Whites have secured the Group 20 League Tag minor premiership and the first week off in finals.
The Panthers were level on points with the Leeton Greens heading into the weekend and knew they would need to pick up a win over West Wyalong to ensure they took top spot.
The trip to Ron Crowe Oval is never an easy one, but a double to Lily-Belle Misiloi and a try each to Lara Rossetto and Moerai Makonia helped the Black and Whites secure first place with a 22-0 victory over the Mallee Chicks.
It finishes what has been a strong regular season for Misiloi, who finished on top of the try scoring leader board with 32 tries and also took out the point scoring with 130 points which is 36 points ahead of Leeton's Kayla Frazer in second.
The Greens did take top spot from the Black and Whites for 24 hours after they were able to come away with a victory over Hay Magpies on Saturday.
Elli Gill had a day out with five tries, while Frazer and Jess Morton were among the other try scorers for the Greens as they came away with a 56-6 victory.
Luci Lugsdin scored the Magpies only try.
The remaining games saw sides outside of the top five playing pride in their final matches of the season.
DPC Roosters secured the best of the rest tag thanks to an 18-0 victory over Yanco-Wamoon.
Tamsin Hughes scored a double, and Haylee Bellato crossed for a try as the Roosters secured sixth place on the ladder.
TLU Sharks finished just behind the Roosters after they came away with a 24-4 victory over Waratahs.
Azaya Norris, Jade Collins, Codie Kirby, Tommi Booth and Zarlia Norris scored tries for the Sharks, while Falesiu Moli scored the only points for the Waratahs.
This weekend sees finals getting underway for those sides who secured the top five positions.
The Hay Magpies will take on Yenda in the elimination final at Ron Crowe Oval on Saturday.
Leeton plays host to West Wyalong in the qualifying final to see who will take on the Black and Whites in the second week of finals.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
