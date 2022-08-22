The top two sides in the Griffith Netball 12s and 13s division were able to pick up big wins.
The Area News was on hand to capture the action from the three games played at the 12pm timeslot at Jubilee Oval on Saturday.
Coro Firebirds were able to maintain their spot at the top of the ladder 12s and 13s ladder after coming away with a 30-5 over Development Squad White.
There isn't much separating second and third in the division, with Wade Transport All Stars able to maintain their hold on second after coming away with a 31-4 win, but Griffith Lightning stayed within striking distance when they came away with a 23-17 win over Super Wash Stars earlier in the day.
In the 8s and 9s game, it was a nail-biter between Lil' Divas and North Stars.
The two sides are evenly matched based on results during the season, and it showed on Saturday with North Stars holding on to take an 11-10 victory.
