Last Wednesday in dry weather twenty-one ladies played a Stableford.
In Division One (h/cap 0-25) Yvonne Couper persists with her consistent golf game and once again was the winner with 34 points.
One shot back was runner up Donna Dossetor.
Lyn Hedditch won Division Two (26-54) with 33 points from Robyn Kefford who came in with 32 points.
The score required to win a ball was 24 points.
Saturday's competition was a 3BBB vs Par and twenty ladies braved the weather.
Congratulations to the winners Elizabeth Barker/Elaine Dal Bon/Kelly Tyson who scored +10.
The runners up were Mary Gifford/Dorian Radue/Yvonne Couper with +8.
The ball sweep was Cherie Eade/Dale Spence/Annie Hicks + 7, Yvonne Couper/Kathy King/Chris Cunial +7 and Lyn Hedditch/Dulcie Knight/Emily Christie +6 on a countback.
Today's event is Stableford and on Saturday the competition is a Maximum Stroke.
