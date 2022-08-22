It has been a strong showing of talent from hockey players from Griffith during the 2022 season.
There is plenty of buzz around the sport at the moment in Griffith in anticipation of the opening of the new turf pitch located at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre (Westend Oval), which is set to offer a fantastic opportunity for hockey players of all ages.
Advertisement
Griffith Hockey has been very well represented this year, with many players playing for Wagga in the Masters and State Titles. There has also been a number of juniors representing in the Southern Sports Academy and in the Riverina Schools teams.
The most recent representation was in late July, when 24 women from the Griffith Hockey Association head to Wagga to participate in the State Women's Masters Tournament.
Many games were played over the three-day period, with Griffith represented in a variety of age groups with players in the Over 60s, Over 55s and the Over 50s, who all mixed with teams from Wagga and Tumut.
Griffith was also able to fill a team in the Over 34s division.
RELATED
All of these teams had some great games with a variety of results, however, the over 34s were undefeated in the pool rounds and were able to put Bathurst away with a 2-0 win in the final.
This is the third consecutive win for the Over 34's team, winning in 2018 and 2019 and then backing it up again in 2022 with the 2020 and 2021 Masters both cancelled due to COVID.
The Masters' Tournament is a great opportunity for women of all ages from 34 and up to dust off the hockey gear and get out and have some fun.
Hopefully, with the competition in Griffith moving to turf, the association is hoping it will generate bigger and better competition and will see more of these great things from their current and future stars of the game.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.