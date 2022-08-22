The Men's Foursomes Championship was played at the Griffith Golf Club last Sunday, and for the first time in a number of years, was a 27 hole event.
There was a changing of the guard, and it was Jason Magoci and Col Vearing who will have their names etched in gold, combining to take the title with a scratch score of 120 over the 27 holes, with splits of 80-40 with birdies on the 3rd and 17th.
Runners-up, three shots back on 123 were Luke De Valentin and MItch Howard. They were five behind after the first 18, a 10 on the par four 13th., was their undoing. They made up some leeway on the final nine, coming home in two over par 38, carding a birdie on the 6th.
They consoled themselves by taking out the Handicap on 115 nett. Alf Franchi and Gerry Cox runners-up on 119 nett.
There was a single stableford for the 37 players not playing in the foursomes.
Steve Matheson, with a record low score of 30 points, won A Grade Adrian Smith 29 points second.
Jeff Wiscombe, with the days best score of 39 points, won B Grade ahead of Grant Gyles 34 points.
Cam Woodside 33 points won C Grade on a countback over John Evans 33 points on a countback over James Kanaley 33 points.
Matheson won the 7th pin, Gyles 8th, Skeet Milne 16th.
Saturdays event was a 4 BBB Stableford with a single in conjunction with 73 players.
Dan Meadows and Dan Dossettor 46 points won the 4 Ball, carding birdies on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 15th.
Runners-up on 45 points were Jeff and Nathan Wiscombe, 23 out and 22 home.
In third place was Aaron Lawler and Warren Bock, 44 points, carding birdies on the 5th and 14th, on a countback over Ngarau Noa/Toaloa
Toru, Graham Campbell.Barry Northeast, Dom Guglielmino/Bruno Musitano.
Dan Meadows 39 points won A Grade in the single, nailing a birdie on the 3rd. Taolo Toru runner-up on 38 points, a birdie on the 5th on a countback over Warren Bock.
Graham Campbell 41 point won B Grade, nailing a birdie on the 6th, Kevin Bellew 38 points runner-up.
Steve Crowe 37 points best in C Grade. Graeme Trevett 36 points runner-up.
Pins to 4th Graeme Trevett, 7th Blake Millis, 8th Graham Campbell, 11th Peter Gill. Josh Stapleton Eagled the 15th to take that pin, 16th Warren Bock.
A reminder of the Volkswagen Scramble on Sunday September 11.for Men, Women and Mixed. 10.00am shotgun start. Enter online.Today and Sunday's event are single stablefords with a Two Person Ambrose on Saturday.
The veterans played a single stableford, a round of the Winter Cup with 38 players.
Lee Kimball 36 points, won A Grade, Graham Sibraa, 35 points, runner-up on a countback over Tony McBride and Mick Catanzariti.
Roy Calabria 34 points best in B Grade on a countback over Byron James 34 points.
Don Catanzariti 32 points won C Grade on a countback over Noel Foley 32 points.
Pins to 11th Craig Dredge, 8th Steve Matheson, 15th Gerry Cox.
The final round of the Cudmore-Williams Trophy will be played at Leeton on Monday, September 5. A 10.00am. shotgun start. There is a sheet on the Pro Shop notice board for names to go.
A single stableford again this week.
John Gale leads the Winter Cup with two rounds to go.
Wednesday's single stableford results with 40 players.
A Grade Tiuru Phillip 41 points, Tony McBride 38 points runner-up.
B Grade Charlie Guglielmino 41 points, runner-up Derek Langford 33 points on a countback Graham Sibraa and John Brennick.
C Grade Don Catanzariti 35 points, runner-up John Wallace 32 points, countback Frank Zambon.
Pins to 7th Ngarau Noa, 11th & 15th Brett Polkinghorne.
