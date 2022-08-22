Summit a chance to shift the dial

Many of the nation's political and business leaders will be converging on Griffith on Friday for the Bush Summit.
It's an opportunity for those people to see what beyond the sandstone curtain.
Everyone in Griffith know there's plenty to like, but for many elsewhere there's only one thing this city is known for.
The summit is organised by Sydney's Daily Telegraph with several corporate sponsors, plus a wedge of support from Griffith's ratepayers.
Bringing all these leading personalities to the city is one thing though, the real opportunity will be done in the networking.
The conversations our civic leaders have will help guide any positive outcomes from this summit.
Getting some time in the Prime Minister's, Premier's or even a minister's day is no easy task for anyone - so our leaders have a golden opportunity here.
A handshake and a smile won't deliver a solution to the lack of low-cost housing, the future of Lake Wyangan or the occasional lunchtime traffic jam at the Banna Avenue roundabout - but perhaps our civic leaders can start moving the dial on what the community needs.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
