Hanwood found themselves in a new position on Sunday afternoon when they made the trip up to take on Young.
The visitors had two early chances, but it was the Young side who were able to hit the scoreboard first after they turned defence into attack, and a header at the far post broke the deadlock.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco saw the positive from the early setback.
"The best part about it was that we went behind, and credit to the boys, there was no one freaking out or anything like that," he said.
"They just got down and played and knew that if we stuck to our systems, everything would take care of itself."
They showed their ability to fight back with Chris Zappala scoring a double, while one each to Danny Johnson, Josh De Rossi and Andy Gamble saw Hanwood fight back and maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 5-1 victory.
Bertacco praised the way his side adjusted to less than ideal conditions.
"The field over here was pretty atrocious, pretty slippery and muddy," he said.
"For the boys to still get the ball down and play and score five pretty good goals, I'm really happy with that."
It wasn't all good news for Hanwood, as Jordan Bellato's return may only last one game after he came off with an ankle injury.
