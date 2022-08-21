The Area News
Subscriber

Hanwood see off Young in Pascoe Cup

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 21 2022 - 8:37am, first published 8:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood found themselves in a new position on Sunday afternoon when they made the trip up to take on Young.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.