DPC Roosters have overcome a slow start against Yanco-Wamoon to head into the finals series with a victory.
Playing for pride on their home turf, Yanco-Wamoon were able to make a strong start with Petero Taitusi double in between tries to Harry Daudravuni, Dylan Ingram seeing the Hawks take the lead.
Advertisement
A double to Roosters coach Ben Jeffery and one to Sam Bartter started the charge from the minor premiers before Cameron Lyons crossed before the break to see the Roosters trailing at the break.
It was a high-scoring second half, with Taitusi finishing his hat-trick while Soqoni Saurara scored a double to give the Hawks a chance of causing a final-round upset.
The Roosters had other ideas, however, with Jeffery completing his hat-trick and Lyons scoring his second and the win was wrapped up with tries to Jamie Demamiel, Jonathan Sila, Adam McCann and Robert Simpson, seeing the DPC side head into their week off with a 54-38 victory.
In the Saturday game, Leeton was able to rain on the anniversary parade of the Hay Magpies at Hay Park.
The Greens were able to make a strong start with Kirtis Fisher scoring a first-half double, while tries to Andriu Tagilala, Brayden Scarr and Hayden Philp saw the visitors leading 28-4 at the break.
RELATED
Eight minutes into the second half, it was a quick start from Leeton with Will Barnes finding his way over before Toby Whitehead pulled on back for the Magpies.
Fisher scored two tries in the space of six minutes to bring his total for the day to four before Daniel Fisher and Inia Mate wrapped up a 56-10 victory to wrap up second place.
Their opponents in the qualifying final, the Black and Whites, were able to pick up a victory on the road against West Wyalong at Ron Crowe Oval.
Andrew Lavaka scored a double, while one each to Semi Tafili, Stephen Broome and Mosese Naliva helped the Panthers come away with a 30-16 win.
In the final game, Waratahs were able to take a 48-6 win over TLU Sharks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.