The Area News
Subscriber

DPC Roosters, Waratahs, Leeton and Black and Whites take Group 20 first grade victories

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 21 2022 - 8:59am, first published 8:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DPC Roosters have overcome a slow start against Yanco-Wamoon to head into the finals series with a victory.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.