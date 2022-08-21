Yoogali SC's under 23s side have bolstered their finals aspiration after picking up a huge win at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
It was a clash with the bottom of the table Canberra White Eagles, and the home side was looking to avoid a potential banana skin game.
After a back and forth start to the game, Yoogali were able to hit the front as a long ball from Mason Donadel found Will Piva, who broke clear of the White Eagles defence and placed it past the White Eagles keeper.
The visitors hit back midway through the first half, but a goal just five minutes before halftime to Shamsullah Hassani gave Yoogali SC a 2-1 lead after 45 minutes.
Piva found the back of the net 13 minutes after the break and completed his hat-trick just three minutes later to all but secure the three points.
Mason Donadel put the icing on the cake after nutmegging the keeper and scoring into an open net before Daniel Febo wrapped up the victory after lobbing the keeper.
Yoogali SC coach Sante Donadel was pleased to see the 23s all but secure their spot in the top four.
"If we get our 23s team in there, they should make the four, and then after that, it becomes a different ball game altogether," he said.
"That is where we will be concentrating our energy, and I think if they win one more game, they will secure a top-four finish."
Unfortunately, the first-grade side weren't able to make the most of the chances in front of them.
Both Yoogali SC and Canberra White Eagles lost players to red cards in the early stages after a scuffle in the middle of the field.
After seeing off substantial pressure in the first half, Andrew Vitucci was able to win a penalty but was unable to convert as the sides went into halftime level at 0-all.
There were stages in the second half where Yoogali had the ascendancy with their best chance falling to Mohammad Jawad after he was picked out by a cross from Piva.
White Eagles took the ball up the other end of the field and, after a mistake at the back, were able to break the deadlock and held on for the final five minutes to take a 1-0 win.
Yoogali SC will take on Weston Molonglo at home next weekend.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
