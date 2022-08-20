The Griffith Blacks have kept their season alive and won the first of three 'grand finals' in their quest for silverware in Southern Inland Rugby Union first grade.
It was a tightly contested match, but the Blacks were able to hold off a strong Ag College side in the minor semi-final at Conolly Rugby Park on Saturday afternoon.
Advertisement
The sides traded penalty goals in the opening stages in the early stages, with Oleni Ngungutau kicking both for the Blacks to see the sides locked at 6-all at the 14th-minute mark.
The Blacks were able to take the lead as halftime approached as Mosese Fosita crossed with just four minutes left in the first half to see the Griffith side leading 11-6 at the break despite Ngungutau being yellow carded for a deliberate knockdown.
The Ag College side was presented with a mountain to climb in the second half as the Blacks extended their lead when Naseri Taifai found his way over nine minutes into the second half.
The Aggies did get back into the game with a try before Fosita restored the lead with 17 minutes remaining after he got over for his second of the game.
The Wagga side scored late in the game, but it was with the final touch of the ball as the Blacks were able to keep their season alive with a 24-18 victory.
RELATED
Blacks coach Chris McGregor praised the way his side was able to weather the storm while they were reduced to 14-men in the late stages of the first half.
"For the 10 minutes Leni (Ngungutau) was off for, we scored, and we managed to keep them out," he said.
"They had a lot of the ball, and they probably should have run points in, but the boys were really standing up for each other."
It is that mentality that sees the Blacks not willing to celebrate until they have silverware in their hands.
"We didn't sing the song after today, and we don't achieve anything if we aren't winning in two weeks," he said.
"We haven't gotten past this point since 2014 for first grade, and there was a lot of relief when the final whistle blew."
It will be a big weekend of football next weekend at Exies Oval as the Blacks will have all four grades in action, hunting for a spot in their respective grand finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.