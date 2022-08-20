A clinical second-half display from the Griffith Swans has seen them come away with their biggest win in recent memory at Exies Oval.
It was an evenly matched game heading into the main break before the Swans kicked away from Narrandera to take a 17.14 (116) to 6.6 (42) victory on Saturday.
The home side was able to kick the first of the game after they were gifted a 50m penalty which Sam Daniel made no mistake with before Oliver Bartter extended the lead.
It was back and forth for the remainder of the opening term, with the Eagles kicking two goals in between majors from James Girdler and Cunial before Daniel kicked his second to see the Swans up by 21 points at the first break.
The Eagles were able to kick into life, kicking three goals to two to see the margin back to just 10 points heading into the main break.
That was as close as the Eagles would get as the Swans turned it up a gear in the second half.
A snap over his head was the catalyst from Kahlan Spencer as Patrick Payne, and Oliver Bartter were able to make their impacts on the scoreboard, and after a six-goal to none third quarter, the Swans were up by 48 points.
The momentum continued in the final term with Bartter and Payne kicking their fourth of the match while Spencer and Charlie Cunial kicking their second as the Swans kicked 10 goals while keeping the Eagles to just three behinds to walk away with a 74-point victory.
Swans coach Greg Dreyer thought that it was the best second half of the season from his side.
"Excellent way to finish off, and you can see the growth from the boys," he said.
"We kicked an eight-goal second term against Turvey, but I think the game as a whole it was really good.
"They came at us hard in the second quarter, and with the inexperience, in the past, we could have got sucked into that, but we handled it well and were able to kick away in the second half.
"The expectation was there we had the wind, and everything was in our favour, and we got the job done, which hasn't always been the case."
Having weathered the storm in the second quarter, both figuratively and literally, as the shower passed over the ground, Dreyer was full of praise for his backline.
"Nick Conlan played very well down back and swept well. Jack Rowston played well down the back, and Taine Moraschi had a strong game through the midfield," he said.
"The backline has a really good balance now."
While he was unable to confirm if he will hold the coaching job at the Swans for the 2023 season, Dreyer said he would likely remain around the group.
