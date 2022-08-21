Grandmother sentenced to good behaviour for intimidation

A Griffith grandmother has been ordered to serve a 12 month good behaviour bond after being convicted of intimidation.
Raylene Leah Carberry's daughter was allegedly run off the road by another driver, and after she heard this, Carberry went to the driver's house to speak with them.
In documents presented to Griffith Local Court on August 17, when Carberry arrived at the victim's house at 1am on June 20, she approached the front door yelling abuse at the victim.
The victim recognised Carberry and called police, and Carberry threatened the victim, which was heard by a witness, before leaving.
Carberry was later arrested by Griffith police for intimidation.
Carberry's legal representative Jaidyn Chambers told Griffith Local Court said the incident had upset her and she wanted to defend her daughter.
Mr Chambers said Carberry had grown up witnessing common examples of domestic violence. She had struggled with alcohol and drug dependency, experienced homelessness and spent eight years in a violent relationship before escaping.
Mr Chambers said Carberry's four grandchildren had put her on a new path and she wanted to play a serious role in their life.
Magistrate Trevor Khan accepted statements about Carberry's background but warned "violence begets violence".
"The experiences you had as a child have had a devastating impact on your life," he said.
"A line has to be drawn under it.
"If you want to be a role-model for your grandchildren, you can't behave like that," he said.
Mr Khan convicted Carberry and sentenced her to a 12 month good behaviour bond.
