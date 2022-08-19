Firefighters in Narrandera have been called an overnight house fire which spread to the neighbouring units.
Firefighters were called out just after 1am on August 19 and despite their best efforts, the home was eventually destroyed.
Narrandera Fire and Rescue firefighters were joined by Leeton and Yenda Fire and Rescue stations, and a crew from the NSW RFS.
Both the house and the rear unit appeared to have been vacant, and both occupants of the side unit had evacuated safely prior to the arrival of fire crews.
Despite firefighters remaining on scene and working hard for around six hours, the house was totally destroyed and both units suffered extensive fire and water damage.
Fire crews are taking the opportunity to emphasise the importance of working smoke alarms, noting that both units had working smoke alarms which allowed occupants to get out quickly and safely.
"Without working smoke alarms, this fire could have been a whole lot worse for all involved," a post on Narrandera Fire and Rescue's facebook page notes.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown but is not currently thought to be suspicious.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
