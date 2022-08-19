Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
Weekend nightlife
Ian and the Collective will perform at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Jorja Dalton will take the stage at Griffith Southside Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Rossi will be working the decks in the Area Hotel's main bar on Saturday.
Twenty-second edition starts Saturday
Doors for the Muso's Ball will open at 6.30pm at the Yoogali Club on Friday. Local bands will provide entertainment until late. No tickets will be sold on the night.
Last weekend for exhibition
The final weekend of Abundant Wonder, presented by JamFactory Icon Tom Moore will close on Sunday August 21. The exhibition showcases incredible constructions and displays made of glass and was created over years focuses on exploring the idea of interconnection.
Fired up in the kitchen
Whitton Malt House will host Texan pit master Joey Victorian Chef Rod Pieper as they use fire to cook up a storm. From 11am on Saturday August 20, there will be demonstrations, live music, craft beer and whiskey tastings. A second event from 6.30pm will see guests enjoy a four course dinner cooked by Joey and Rod. Tickets are limited.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
