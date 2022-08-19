The Area News
Things to Do

Griffith's 22nd Muso's Ball and Whitton Malt House cooking with fire

By The Area News
Updated August 19 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVE AND LOUD: The 22nd Muso's Ball opens on Friday at the Yoogali Club. PHOTO: EM Photography

WEEKEND RUN

Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.