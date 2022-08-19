LETTERS: Story about Morrison's extra jobs a 'beat up'

This story is such a beat up. At the time Scott Morrison appointed himself to those ministries nobody knew who would be ill in parliament. If there was several ministers ill and also the governor general it would have been very difficult to take over a ministry.
As Scott Morrison said, he has every right to override a minister anyway as the head minister or Prime Minister.
Advertisement
I voted for Labor this time around because of the lack of certainty about the corruption commission. Scott Morrison lead us, the public and the states, very well through an unprecedented pandemic and now parts of the press are buying for his blood.
I just do not understand this. Labor and the press are taking a Trumpian attitude to this.
Except for one or two mis-steps Morrison lead us admirably through the pandemic.
The members of Rural Australians for Refugees Griffith would like to thank all members of the community who attended our recent screening of the film Scattered People.
Through the generosity of those attending we were able to make significant donations to Operation Not Forgotten (a Canadian program which settles refugees and asylum seekers in offshore detention who will never be allowed to come to Australia), our national organisation which is supporting Afghan refugees who have arrived in Australia in the last year after the Taliban took over the country, the Cisarua School in Indonesia which helps educate refugee children whose families have made it to Indonesia and are waiting for resettlement and also a donation for refugees who have had to flee Ukraine.
Our sincere thanks too to everyone at the Griffith Regional Theatre, Being Reel Films and The Area News.
Last week Andrew McConville, the Chief Executive of the MDBA, said the New South Wales Government is at high risk of not meeting its responsibilities under the Basin Plan.
His comments followed release of the latest Basin Plan report card, which showed positive results from the huge volumes of water already recovered under the plan, but concerns about lack of progress with the NSW Government water sharing plans.
Coincidentally, the Basin Plan report was released only a week after the NSW Government approved floodplain harvesting licences, to be issued in September. It's hard to understand why these licences would be prioritised, considering they are in stark contradiction to the Basin Plan objectives of achieving connectivity.
Quite obviously what has happened, is the NSW Government has focused on ensuring abundant water is provided through floodplain harvesting to irrigators in the Northern Basin, while ignoring the needs of the Southern Basin.
From a NSW Murray regional perspective, the focus on handing out FPH licences, which is effectively taking from the poor and giving to the rich, is hard to fathom, and is at the expense of the economy, environment and people of NSW. Perhaps it has something to do with political persuasion and donations, as there does not seem to be another explanation.
However, it is time the NSW Government changed its focus and recognised the issues and solutions in the Southern Basin. We can help the government deliver on its commitments, but this cannot be achieved until those in power make it a higher priority.
NSW Murray communities, like the MDBA, are frustrated with the lack of progress. The solutions are there we just need investment.
We are hoping this latest report card will be a wake-up call for Premier Perrottet and his Water Minister Kevin Anderson.
Email your letter to the editor to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680. All letters must be accompanied by a name (for publication) and address (not for publication). Or use the form below...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.