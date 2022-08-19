LETTERS: Story about Morrison's extra jobs a 'beat up'

Through the generosity of those attending we were able to make significant donations to Operation Not Forgotten (a Canadian program which settles refugees and asylum seekers in offshore detention who will never be allowed to come to Australia), our national organisation which is supporting Afghan refugees who have arrived in Australia in the last year after the Taliban took over the country, the Cisarua School in Indonesia which helps educate refugee children whose families have made it to Indonesia and are waiting for resettlement and also a donation for refugees who have had to flee Ukraine.