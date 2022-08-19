The Area News
Story about Morrison's extra jobs a 'beat up'

August 19 2022 - 12:00am
LETTERS: Story about Morrison's extra jobs a 'beat up'

EXTRA RESPONSIBILITY GUIDED NATION THROUGH PANDEMIC

This story is such a beat up. At the time Scott Morrison appointed himself to those ministries nobody knew who would be ill in parliament. If there was several ministers ill and also the governor general it would have been very difficult to take over a ministry.

