The Area News
Court

David Anthony William Gras fined $2000 for attempting to poison neighbour's dogs

By The Area News
August 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man's actions could have had 'appalling consequences' for neighbour's dog

A magistrate had admonished a man for threatening to shoot a neighbour's dogs and then throwing poison over the fence after a pet cat died.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.