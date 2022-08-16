The Griffith VIEW Club came out to the Ex-Servicemen's Club to celebrate their fiftieth anniversary, inviting clubs from across the region to join them for an afternoon of food, music and celebration.
The 'Voice, Interests and Education of Women' club supports and is run by the Smith Family, a children's charity supporting disadvantaged kids across Australia - particularly in sponsoring disadvantaged students with school supplies to ensure they can focus on schooling.
The Griffith chapter is one of 300 that span the country, but has seen a bit of a drop in membership down to around 15 members lately - but has held on to their firm commitments to make it to the 'golden' anniversary.
Tying into the number of the hour, around 50 people came out to the Exies club from different VIEW clubs as well as lapsed members coming back to revisit the group and celebrate the last years.
Leonni Whalan, the group's president, said that she was pleased to see everyone come out to join the group for the afternoon.
"We have a memorabilia table and a trading table, we had a raffle. It's come up quite nicely with the purple theme," she said.
Gladys Cannard was a special guest of honour, having joined the group at it's inception 50 years ago and remaining a consistent member since then.
Ms Cannard said that she initially joined for the social aspect of the group.
"My youngest at the time was about four, I'd cart him to the meetings until he went to school ... I made it my shopping day, I'd come out for lunch with the ladies," she said.
She's been attending consistently since then, but said that she might be calling it an end this year.
"We used to have mixed nights ... we used to do skits. We used to get up and do skits, when we had a special function, we always had a skit to do."
"We lived on a back road ... our next neighbour would have been a mile away, so it was one way to catch up with people your own age," she said.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
