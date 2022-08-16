Griffith Hospital Auxiliary is calling on more volunteers to join the group as it prepares to hold its Spring Luncheon fundraiser event in September.
The Auxiliary will be holding their annual general meeting at the Griffith Exies on Thursday August 18 to discuss Auxiliary matters and attract new members.
Griffith Hospital Auxiliary secretary Pat Cox said the group is in need of new volunteers to help with the Spring Luncheon event as well as the group's other fundraising efforts, and its ongoing management of the Griffith Base Hospital kiosk.
"Our volunteers are getting older and some of them are not able to come in anymore," Ms Cox said. "Any increase in our member numbers would be appreciated, it adds to our strength."
Mrs Cox said all members of the Griffith community were welcome to attend the group's annual meeting, which will also feature an election of the group's next office bearers.
She said executive positions at the group were becoming more vital.
"There are many people comfortable working in the kiosk, but they're not willing to take on executive positions," Mrs Cox explained. "We need to keep these executive positions going so we can keep the Auxiliary going."
Mrs Cox said the Auxiliary regional president will be attending the meeting as well as staff from the Griffith Base Hospital.
Following cancellations in 2021 due to COVID-19, Mrs Cox said she was excited to have the group's Spring Luncheon back for another year.
She said volunteers would be needed to help raise funds at the event, as well as for the Auxiliary's other fundraising events during the year, including their Christmas raffle and Easter street stall.
"We're optimistic we will be able to keep going but we still need more volunteers," Mrs Cox said. "The hospital needs us to be a liaison between community and staff."
The Griffith Hospital Auxiliary meeting will take place at the Griffith Exies from 2pm on Thursday August 18, while the Spring Luncheon will also take place at the Griffith Exies from 11:30am on Thursday September 1.
Mrs Cox said the public are welcome to attend both events.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
