String of burglaries hit Griffith

A number of high-value burglaries hit Griffith over the weekend, with thousands of dollars in value stolen in just a few days.
Ten valuable pairs of Nike shoes were stolen from a property in Benerembah, valued at around $2500 collectively - along with a Yamaha motorbike and a Samsung television. Police have been investigating the break-in which occurred at some point on August 13 or 14 but was reported later.
It's currently thought that the perpetrators could have entered through the rear garage door, before ransacking the location. Police are appealing to the public for any information on the incident.
An expensive motorbike was also stolen from a carpark outside the Grand Motel - with a blue 2021 Beta XTrainer 300 disappearing from the carpark between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
Police, along with motel staff, are currently observing CCTV footage to identify persons of interest - but are again appealing to anyone who saw something suspicious to come forward.
Meanwhile, a 42 year old female lost her license after recording a blood alcohol content of 0.147 at an RBT. Police pulled the Ford Ranger over for a random breath test where the woman claimed she had not had any alcohol.
Police observed bloodshot and glazed eyes and recorded a positive reading. The woman was subsequently arrested and issued with a court attendance notice to attend at a later date.
Anyone with information on the stolen property is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
