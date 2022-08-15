The Area News

Borland Leckie Park will feature a new, inclusive playground for a rising child population

Updated August 15 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:00am
APPROVED: A new inclusive playground space will be created at Borland Leckie Park, thanks to a $95,000 grant. PHOTO: Contributed

A new inclusive play area will be set up in Borland Leckie park, after a successful infrastructure grant application to create the new facility.

Local News

