A new inclusive play area will be set up in Borland Leckie park, after a successful infrastructure grant application to create the new facility.
Griffith City Council has successfully lobbied for almost $100,000 under the Infrastructure Grants program - allocated funding for communities to create shelter, arts infrastructure, sport facilities or other essential community infrastructure.
The space will include installation of play equipment, seating and an accessible footpath - ensuring that children and carers can all enjoy the new space.
The park currently sits on Erskine Road, and has been identified as a high priority for upgrading by both council and residents.
Mayor Doug Curran said it was especially prompted by feedback from the community.
"Consulting with the community is an essential part of Council operations and this particular funding application was successful in part due to the feedback provided by Griffith residents," said Councillor Curran.
"I am excited that we can now progress this project which will see space transformed into an engaging public space which will have a positive impact on the community, promote an active lifestyle and provide equitable access to quality facilities for those in West Griffith."
Cr Curran added that there was a lack of play-space in West Griffith, and that the redevelopment was prioritised due to an increase of young children in the area.
"As the project progresses, Council will be consulting with the community to ensure we are providing a play-space which is accessible, caters to a range of ages, abilities and skills, and will have a positive impact on their physical and emotional wellbeing."
The project itself is budgeted to cost $190,000 - with the remaining money coming from Griffith City Council's budget.
