For some of us, the idea of rocking up to work and quaffing fine wine all day might sound like the perfect profession. But for Dr Andrew Clark it's all part of the job and it's got him to the very top of his field.
The Charles Sturt University chemist has climbed to the top of the wine-science world with his appointment as president of the preeminent wine science forum - the Vino Analytica Scientia (IVAS) symposium series.
Dr Clark said that his election is recognition of Australia's stature in the world of wine and research.
"It's a pretty amazing deal. A lot of my heroes in my field were either in that role or in the committee. It's amazing to follow in their footsteps," he said.
"Australia probably punches above its weight in terms of high quality research ... We have a really good history of insightful and productive research results."
Dr Clark grew up on potato farms in rural Victoria, and it was the love of agriculture, combined with a love of science, that led him to a life studying wine.
While we're thinking about the tannins and the oaky flavours of our favourite drop, Dr Clark is deep into the chemical composition of a wine.
"I didn't know much about wine at first before I started researching it, I definitely hadn't drunk much of it. My journey into wine research has opened up that knowledge and the complex science involved in producing a good wine," he said.
"It's really rewarding, research is really hard, you can work on something for years and it fails.
"So, when you get a success and wine makers are keen to uptake what you've done, that's a really big buzz."
Dr Clark finds it hard to pin down his favourite drop - other than to say any of the CSU wines - but one bottle does hold a special place for the academic.
"My supervisor made me measure this one wine a lot in my PhD. A Clare Valley Riesling, it's one I'll never forget because it's got a fish on the label and so I spent a lot of long nights measuring copper in this wine."
"It's a beautiful wine and it's been with me through my entire journey."
Like most scientists, he has the lofty goal of a Nobel prize in some far flung recess of his ambition, and should that day come there will be one bottle he'll crack open.
"There is one bottle, I think I made it when I first came here in 1997 as a student. I think I misspelt Cabernet Sauvignon on the label ... I'm a little bit scared to drink it ... but the Nobel Prize, I'll crack it then."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
