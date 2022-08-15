The Share the Dignity drive is back once again, asking the community to donate sanitary pads and tampons for girls and women in need.
The Dignity Drive runs across the entire Riverina in the month of August, and is especially crucial with the rising cost of living this year leaving an increased need for freely available period care products.
"Share the Dignity" is a charity organisation aimed at providing sanitary products to women in need and addressing growing rates of 'period poverty.' The organisation has currently collected just over 3.4 million products since their inception in 2015.
The partnership between the charity and Woolworths began in 2019 with the launch of a biannual campaign to appeal and raise awareness and has seen over $100,000 donated to the cause - in addition to over two million donated from Woolworths itself.
This year, in addition to the donation boxes currently set up in front of stores, the company is donating five cents from every period care product sold during August to fund local community initiatives.
Leanne Barile, the State Team Leader of Share the Dignity NSW said that they were looking forward to following up on March's successful drive.
"We are pleased to have the support of Woolworths to raise awareness and lessen the impact again this year, following a successful Dignity Drive in March."
Woolworths Griffith's store manager Kathy Wylie said she was similarly pleased to continue the partnership.
"We would also like to thank all our Griffith customers who have donated so far - their generous contribution has helped lessen the impact of period poverty in an already challenging time."
The donation boxes are outside Woolworths for the remainder of August, for customers to donate sanitary pads, tampons or other necessities - financial donations to the cause can also be made at the checkouts.
More information on Share the Dignity can be found at www.sharethedignity.org.au.
