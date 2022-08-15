When will the government listen?

Last week, Griffith members of Griffith's teacher's union reiterated their call to de-merger Murrumbidgee Regional High School.
And on Friday, our state MP - Helen Dalton and Griffith's mayor Doug Curran, signed a letter calling on the government to de-merge the schools.
The government told us that they weren't interested in doing that.
The government's own review completed by the University of NSW said that the model of 'one school - two sites' should never be repeated.
Some of us might think that saying something shouldn't be repeated also means that a mistake might be undone.
Teachers and students have worked hard to get the best out of a bad situation - which is to their credit, not the government's.
Perhaps the reason is simply the education department, and by extension, the state government, haven't gotten a reason good enough to de-merge the schools.
No doubt the money already sunk into the cost of merging the schools, and paying for extra infrastructure, which is still being built, is significant.
There's also the rather unfortunate situation of having to admit that perhaps the merger of the schools wasn't a great idea just a few months from a state election.
Or perhaps it's just that those working in state parliament just think they know what Griffith needs?
There's significant evidence piling up which says the government doesn't in fact know what's best for our community.
Nobody expects that Wade High and Griffith High will return tomorrow, but it is time for the state government to actually listen to what the community wants from their public education institutions in Griffith.
The UNSW report says a proper picture can't be completed as a full cohort of students from year 7 to year 12 haven't yet graduated - but the report also says the merger has damaged the reputation of public education in Griffith.
Will the government do what the community expects? Only time will tell.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
