Member for Murray Helen Dalton has launched a disallowance motion in a continued effort to block floodplain harvesting regulation.
Mrs Dalton has been pushing against the regulation for the last years, but it has re-emerged once again to her frustration. She explained that the current floodplain harvesting laws left the Murray-Darling system in the lurch as water is taken before it can reach the river and flow downstream.
She especially critiqued the National and Liberal parties for 'sheer contempt' shown to NSW irrigators.
"This legislation has been overwhelmingly rejected by First Nations communities, recreational fishers, floodplain graziers, riparian farmers, academics, scientists, and southern basin irrigators," she said in a statement.
Previous arguments in the state parliament around floodplain harvesting licenses have settled that allowing harvesters to take more than around 64 gigalitres would be unsustainable for the Murray-Darling system - which is what often kills the regulation when it is brought before parliament.
"Floodplain harvesting licensing volumes are currently sitting around 350 gigalitres - about enough to fill Sydney Harbor seven times over - and include a 500 per cent carryover. Yet this mockery of a government knows it only allows those floodplain harvesters 46 gigalitres," Mrs Dalton said.
"The carte blanche for their landed supporters in the north of the state means current licensing volumes will severely impact staple food production and the health of our iconic river system."
"That's where the domino effect kicks in, when the Darling collapses the pressure simply moves downstream and the health of the rivers and the volume of water for both NSW and Victoria will be thrown out the window."
Mrs Dalton confirmed that she would be continuing her push for fair water regulations, pushing for the state government to act on the recommendations from the ACCC inquiry.
"We've also had an Upper House ACCC inquiry with those recommendations that the government hasn't acted on."
Mrs Dalton currently has a bill to disallow floodplain harvesters from profiting off their licenses, removing compensation entitlement for water allocation reductions.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
