Ronald Scott Matthews off road until 2024 after falling asleep at the wheel while driving

By The Area News
Updated August 15 2022 - 6:16am, first published August 14 2022 - 7:00pm
Driver off road until 2024 following guilty plea

After falling asleep at the wheel and narrowly avoiding injury in a crash - a Griffith man will be off the road until February 2024.

