Man charged after guns, drugs, statues seized in police raid at Tharbogang

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated August 12 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:00am
Car loaded with guns allegedly found in firearms raid on Griffith home

A Griffith man has been granted bail after a police raid allegedly netted statues, guns, firearm parts and drugs.

