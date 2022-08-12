On your marks, get set... go!
Griffith's schools gathered at Jubilee Oval for the number one sporting event of the season - the Griffith Zone Athletics Carnival.
The carnival brought together hundreds of kids to compete to find the city's best young athletes through the noble tradition of track-and-field. The winners of the regional competition will go up against the entire Riverina later this year, a high-stakes
Athletes in the top three for track events - top one for the 800 metres - and the top two in the field events on the day will qualify for the Riverina Athletics Carnival later this year, heading to Albury for the next stage.
Geoff Simms has been teaching PE for 42 years, and aptly directs students to their events on the day.
"All schools in Griffith selecting a team to go to the Riverina ... these are the best athletes of all the schools in Griffith," he explained.
"They come out, have some fun on a beautiful sunny day."
Griffith East Public School came out the overall winner of the day, with Handicap winner going to Darlington Point Public School.
Charlie Heffer and Nadia Battistel took out the Junior Girls bracket, with Junior Boys going to Hugh Kite.
Ivana-Rose Lawson and Harvey Pound took the 11 years girls and boys, respectively and the Seniors age champs went to Milly Aitken and Charlie Serafin.
