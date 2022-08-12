The Area News
Things to Do

There's a Sea in My Bedroom hits the stage and Pig Day Out at the Punt Hotel

By The Area News
Updated August 12 2022 - 2:28am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DELICATE: Tom Moore's Abundant Wonder is the latest exhibition at Griffith Regional Art Gallery. PHOTO: Contributed

WEEKEND RUN

Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.