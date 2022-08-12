Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
Children's book to be brought to life on Saturday
The Australian Chamber Orchestra will bring author Margaret Wild's book There's a Sea in my Bedroom to life on stage at the Griffith Regional Theatre. The story is woven together with a specially commissioned score by Paul Stanhope and is suitable for children two years old and up. Tickets are $20, doors open at 10.30am on Saturday.
Weekend nightlife
Casual Sax will perform at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Ian Ippoliti and the Collective will take the stage at Griffith Southside Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Bones will be working the decks in the Area Hotel's main bar on Saturday.
Latest exhibition focuses on blown glass
Opening on Friday, Abundant Wonder presented by JamFactory Icon Tom Moore showcases incredible constructions and displays made of glass. The exhibition created over years focuses on exploring the idea of interconnection. The exhibition will finish on August 21.
Fundraiser for the Redneck Rally begins on Saturday
The Punt Hotel at Darlington Point will host Noah's Thoroughbred Pig Races from noon, with the sixth race for the Punt Hotel's 'Ham It Up Cup'. Entry is $10, children are free, with activities including a jumping castle and face painting.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
